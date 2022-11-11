People in Cornwall offered £30 off water bills if reservoir rises
- Published
People in Cornwall have been offered £30 off their water bills if a county reservoir recovers its levels.
South West Water (SWW) says it will take the money off customers' bills if Colliford Reservoir hits 30% full by the end of the year.
Currently, the level is at 17% and a hosepipe ban remains in place.
Laura Flowerdew, from SWW, called on the "collective might of the people of Cornwall who can help by reducing their water usage".
'Levels remain low'
"We have been working around the clock to bring new supplies safely online, find and fix more leaks than ever before and help businesses and customers reduce their water usage. These proactive steps have helped river and reservoir levels stabilise across our region and recover in Devon," Ms Flowerdew said.
"However, in Cornwall reservoir levels remain low. That is why we are asking everyone to help Stop The Drop, so we can restore reservoir reserves, ensuring we have enough water today and into next year.
SWW is asking people to aim to drop their water use by 10 litres a day.
Advice on doing so includes cutting shower times and turning off the tap when brushing teeth.
The incentive is only available for customers within Cornwall where reservoir levels remain low.
Reservoir levels in Devon are recovering with average levels in the county now almost three times higher than the current level in Colliford.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk