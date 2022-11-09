Cornwall Council needs government support to maintain services
Cornwall Council says it will need additional government support to provide the same level of services next year.
The cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss the draft budget for 2023/24.
The plan leaves a budget gap of £62m due to inflationary pressures and increased demand for services.
Linda Taylor, Conservative leader of the council, said there were "some extremely difficult decisions to make" in drafting the proposals.
She said: "Unless we can secure extra funding, we are facing a situation which will see a reduction to the discretionary services we provide for our residents."
The draft budget was approved by the cabinet, and will now go out for public consultation before going back before the cabinet in the new year.
The budget will then be put before the full council in February for final approval.
'Exceedingly difficult'
Introducing the report, David Harris, Conservative deputy leader of the council, told the meeting: "The global and national economy is making delivery of our budgets on last year's plan exceedingly difficult.
"Inflation on pay, contracts and the demand for our services as the cost-of-living crisis really hits our residents, far exceeds our original plans and existing resources."
Mr Harris said the budget focussed on "ensuring we spend the money we have on those things that matter most to our residents".
He said: "That means focusing on those essential statutory services like care, housing and waste collection, while critically reviewing those services which we have a choice to, rather than are obliged to provide.
"Whilst this budget is based on the funding plans currently in place, we will continue, through all avenues available, to press government to secure extra funding for Cornwall."
A government spokesperson said: "This year, we have made an additional £3.7bn available to councils in England, including an extra £38m for Cornwall Council.
"Through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, we are also providing a discount for councils dealing with rising energy costs this winter and stand ready to speak to any that have concerns about balancing their budgets."
