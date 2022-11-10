Scilly coastal sites added to Historic England 'at risk' list
- Published
Coastal monuments on the Scilly Isles and stained glass windows in Tintagel are at risk of being lost forever, Historic England has said.
Fifty-four sites in the South West have been added to the body's 'at risk' register because of concerns about their condition.
They are at risk as a result of decay, neglect or inappropriate development.
They include King Arthur's Great Halls in Tintagel, Cornwall, where stained glass and artwork is in poor condition.
Others at risk include Barnstaple Guildhall in Devon, which needs structural repair and improved access and and four coastal monuments on the Isles of Scilly which are at risk from rising sea levels.
It follows concerns about the effect of rising sea levels on Tintagel Castle.
Lisa Walton from the Council of the Isles of Scilly said the islands had a "mind-blowing" density of historic sites and monuments.
She said: "The islands are at the forefront of climate change and the landscape and coastline containing a high proportion of our sites are directly in the path of an unstoppable force: rising sea level, coastal erosion and erratic stormy weather conditions.
"It is more important than ever to capture this moment before it is gone. How we manage and adapt to these inevitable processes will decide how much we can understand about our past, for future generations, before it's too late."
Rebecca Barrett, Regional Director at Historic England said the 54 new entries on the register showed there were challenges ahead for many communities.
She said: "Strong partnerships with supporters, funders, conservation specialists and skilled craftspeople remain crucial to securing the future of many historic sites and places in the future."
Isles of Scilly
All four sites on the Isles of Scilly are defensive sites.
One is an Iron Age promontory fort, the Giant's Castle, and the other earthworks are associated with the English Civil War.
The Giant's Castle sits on a small rocky promontory on the south-east coast of St Mary's.
It has four sets of defensive banks and built into the outermost rampart of the cliff castle are remains of a World War Two firing target.
King Arthur's Great Halls
King Arthur's Great Halls were designed as the headquarters for the Fellowship of the Knights of the Round Table and built between 1927 and 1933.
They include 73 stained-glass windows by artist Veronica Whall and widely considered to be one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts stained-glass windows.
The fabric of the building and its rich interiors and collections are now at risk due to the deterioration of the roofs, which is allowing water into the building.
Barnstaple Guildhall
Barnstaple Guildhall is a Grade II early 19th Century civic building at the heart of the north Devon town, next to the Pannier Market.
Repairs are now needed to some of the exterior architectural details and structural movement in the main chamber galleries needs to be addressed.
Works to improve accessibility are also proposed to enable the Guildhall to be used for more community events.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.