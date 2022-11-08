Tribute to Kaius Tutt, killed in A391 motorcycle crash
An 18-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash was "caring, funny and talented" his family have said.
Kaius Tutt from St Austell, Cornwall, died in a three-vehicle crash on the A391 near the town, on 14 October.
His family released a statement describing him as a "talented guitar player" and a "comforting presence".
The statement said Mr Tutt was 6ft 7in (2m) tall and "couldn't be missed, but not because of his height, but because of the love for life he exuded".
The family added: "He was a beacon for many, who looked to him as the light he shone was so bright. A caring, talented, determined, and funny young man."
They said he "valued family and friends above all else" and "his love for his family was evident every day".
The statement continued: "The love that we have in our hearts for him fills us with gratitude for his life.
"It is a privilege to have shared the years with him as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, but most of all, a friend."