Migrants housed in closed Newquay hotel, says councillor
- Published
A hotel used to accommodate migrants in Newquay would not have an impact on the availability of beds for tourists as it is normally closed at this time of year, a councillor has said.
Louis Gardner said he had spoken to hotel staff, and an MP said "a limited number of migrants" were housed there.
Cornwall Council leader Linda Taylor said she was "extremely disappointed" not to be consulted by the government.
The Home Office said the use of hotels was a "short-term solution".
Ms Taylor said: "Addressing the current migrant crisis is a huge challenge for the whole country.
"As a council we remain committed to playing our part and providing what support we can for those seeking refuge in the UK, as we continue to do with the Homes for Ukraine appeal, but I'm extremely disappointed that we were not consulted before this decision was made."
She added the council was working with authorities "to secure additional resources to ensure that the impact on local communities is kept to a minimum".
Mr Gardner, Conservative for Newquay Central and Pentire, said he was seeking assurances that the arrangement would not continue into the tourism season.
He said he was asking for more information, particularly about where those housed in the hotel might go if their asylum applications were successful.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported Mr Gardner said as there was a housing crisis in Cornwall there would not be homes available.
'Stretched local services'
Steve Double, St Austell and Newquay MP, said: "We all know that one of the biggest challenges facing our country at the moment is the number of migrants and asylum seekers coming to the UK.
"This was brought home to Cornwall over the weekend with confirmation that the Home Office is using a Newquay hotel to house a limited number of migrants and asylum seekers.
"This is a national issue and each part of our country must do its bit to help.
"Cornwall has a long and proud tradition of welcoming people seeking refuge, most recently with the commendable efforts made by our people and communities to help those displaced by Putin's invasion of Ukraine via the Homes for Ukraine scheme."
He explained he was talking to Home Office ministers and Cornwall Council to ensure asylum applications were processed quickly, and to seek support for "already stretched local services".
'Appropriate accommodation'
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.
"The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6m a day.
"The use of hotels is a short-term solution and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation."
The Home Office is also temporarily housing migrants in a hotel in Torbay and in Ilfracombe.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.