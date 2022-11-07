Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed.
Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021.
In August 2007, two other divers died on the same wreck also due to disorientation in a silted compartment.
Coroner Ian Arrow said a diving protocol may be introduced in the future to prevent further deaths.
The inquest heard the pair became lost and disorientated in the engine room of the decommissioned Leander class frigate HMS Scylla, which was scuttled in 2004 to create an artificial reef in Whitsand Bay, Cornwall.
'Totally disorientated'
Adam Dent, the third diver on the expedition, managed to escape the wreck and told the inquest that he thought he would not get out alive as his air started to run out.
He said: "I could not see the exit and became totally disorientated, the visibility dropped as it silted up.
"I lost sight of Mark and Andrew as the silt was really bad, the visibility was zero."
Mr Dent said he had followed the men into deck three of the warship which was the "most dangerous" because of a build up of silt, which occurs when fine, granular material is disturbed by movement.
Mr Gallant, of Hatt near Saltash, Cornwall, worked as a computer systems analyst and was a rescue diver and a wreck specialist, whilst Mr Harman, of Plymouth, Devon, worked as a theatre lighting technician and was a master scuba diver trainer.
Mr Harman's father Michael Harman said divers should be warned about the dangers of penetrative diving on wrecks.
"I don't wish to stop people's fun, it is a lovely site to dive, but is dangerous to penetrate," he said.
The inquest was told the bodies were recovered "several weeks later", and a pathologist said she could not declare a cause of death but said on the balance of probabilities they had drowned when they ran out of air.
Mr Arrow recorded both men died as a result of an accident and said they came disorientated in the ship and could not make their way out.
