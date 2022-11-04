Bude: Car ping-pongs into nine vehicles say witnesses
Nine cars were damaged when a car "ping-ponged" down a residential street in Cornwall.
It happened when a car crashed into vehicles in Victoria Avenue, Bude, on Wednesday evening, said eyewitnesses.
Cars were shunted into each other and nurse Clare White called it a "night of carnage".
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Inquiries are currently ongoing to locate the driver of the suspect vehicle."
Ms White said: "It's a really close-knit community in the street, so it's affected everyone.
"It appears that the car ping-ponged down the street, hitting cars each side.
"The force of the impact on my car drove it into the one in front, I have never seen anything like it, it's awful.
"Thank goodness no-one was injured."
Gym owner Zoe Gascoyne said: "We heard an almighty bang and the whole road came out.
"This car had zig-zagged down the road shunting cars into each other.
"They must have been flying down the road to have had that impact on so many cars."
Some residents helped a driver from a car thought to have hit the others before he and three occupants disappeared, she said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it had been called at about 21:00 GMT "to reports of several cars being damaged on Victoria Road in Bude by another vehicle".