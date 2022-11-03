Cornwall's fire service urges people to stay safe on Bonfire Night
- Published
Cornwall's fire service is advising people to stay safe as Bonfire Night approaches.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said bonfires and fireworks can "easily go wrong" and result in "painful injuries".
It has advised anyone planning a bonfire to let crews know in advance.
In 2018, 35,000 people sought advice from the NHS website on how to treat burns and scalds over the Bonfire Night and Diwali period.
Scott Brown, from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service's prevention team, said: "We always advise to people to attend official events where it is much safer."
He also warned of the dangers of sparklers, and said they can be "great fun" but are "not toys".
"It is important to closely supervise children when using sparklers," he said.
"They get five times hotter than cooking oil and can cause serious burns. Stick them into a vegetable, such as a carrot or parsnip, to protect your hands and always keep a bucket of water nearby so you can put your spent sparklers in there."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.