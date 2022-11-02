Disabled woman in Cornwall not receiving adequate care
A disabled woman in Cornwall said she often stays in the same clothes for several days because there aren't enough carers available to help her.
Sharon Johnson, 51, waited two months in hospital for a care package, which was set at 28 hours a week.
Her care provider can only visit twice a week, for four hours a time, meaning "there is no quality of life - it's just an existence", she said.
Cornwall Council said there are significant "recruitment challenges".
Ms Johnson, from Truro, is registered blind and has arthritis of the spine and a knee that dislocates, and has a catheter.
Her property is not adapted for her needs.
On Tuesday she said: "I've been in these clothes since last Wednesday. I can't change, I've burnt myself cooking my meals and scalded myself.
"It is just ridiculous, there is no help at all. They are not paying the carers enough - that's why they are not coming into the job and that's why there isn't enough staff."
Carers from an agency come in twice a week for four hours a time which she said is "just not enough".
"If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be able to cope.
"I'm pretty angry because nobody deserves to live like this. And there's a lot more people worse off than myself as well."
Cornwall Council declared a critical incident in social care services in January.
The council said: "We are aware that there is currently a high demand for care in Cornwall which, due to work force recruitment challenges, care providers are struggling to provide."
It added that in such cases it "works with individuals to explore different options to find a care package that meets their needs as soon as possible".
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Social care is a top priority and we are committed to bolstering the workforce and protecting people from unpredictable care costs.
"Tens of thousands of extra staff have also joined the workforce since we added care workers to the Health and Care Worker Visa and the Shortage Occupation List."
