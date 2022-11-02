Thousands of poppies crocheted in Cornwall WW1 tribute
A village craft group has crocheted thousands of poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and horses of World War One.
The Carnon Downs Crafters, from Cornwall, started work on the display five months ago, which features a steel-framed horse as its centrepiece.
The horse now takes pride of place on the main road through the village near Truro.
The group hopes the display will also "cheer up the village and bring joy".
Poppies have also been attached to hedges, buildings and walls in the village.
'Crocheting like mad'
The group is creating a plaque for the horse, in tribute to soldier William John Trebilock Davey, who was born in the village and was killed in July 1916, and has no named grave.
Joy Macdonald, group leader, said since June, the group of about 25 crafters have met every Friday morning and everyone "was knitting and crocheting like mad".
"We wanted to do something to remember the fallen horses from World War One, for our local soldier and because the Poppy Appeal tends to get forgotten about.
"It was also something to cheer up the village and bring joy.
"It just snowballed from there. People have said the group has given them joy after lockdown."
Sculptor Katri Paakkari welded the frame for the horse, which was funded by the parish council and local businesses.
Ms Macdonald said they hoped to keep the horse in the village, pending planning permission, with a hessian covering in winter, a coat of flowers in spring and as an annual tribute for Remembrance Day.
