Eight airlifted from sailing boat off Mounts Bay
- Published
Eight people have been airlifted from a boat after it got into difficulty off west Cornwall.
Coastguards said they were on board a French sailing vessel when it started taking on water in Mounts Bay, near Porthleven.
Rescuers responded to a mayday call at about 20:30 BST on Monday, taking the crew on to a coastguard helicopter in what were described as difficult conditions.
The boat was later towed to Newlyn.
