Two men 'winched to safety' from cliffs in Cornwall
- Published
Two members of the public have been saved from cliffs in Cornwall by multiple rescue teams.
St Austell Coastguard was called to reports of two men "in difficulty" between Carlyon Bay and Par on Friday.
Working alongside Fowey RNLI, Mevagissey Coastguard and Coastguard Rescue 924, a search was carried out to locate the stranded pair.
They were found in the Charlestown Harbour area and "winched to safety" by a rescue helicopter.
Bradley Pern from the Falmouth Coastguard team said the men were "safe and well", and reminded people to keep an eye on tide times when heading out.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.