Truro: Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of rape in cathedral grounds
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a teenage girl was attacked in the grounds of a cathedral.
The girl was assaulted outside Truro Cathedral in Cornwall between 21:00 and 22:00 BST on 21 October, said police.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a boy aged 15 had been arrested on suspicion of rape of a female aged 16 or over.
Two boys, aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting offences.
All three have been released on police bail until early November.
The victim is being supported by specialist officers said police, who are appealing for witnesses who were in the cathedral area to come forward.
A spokesperson said officers closed off an area near the cathedral while initial inquiries were carried out.
They added "a number of inquiries remain ongoing".
Officers are carrying out out additional high visibility patrols in the area.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.