Person airlifted to hospital after A30 crash
- Published
One person has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the A30.
Emergency services are at the scene at Bolventor.
One of the vehicles has rolled and ended up on its roof, police said.
Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene and a road closure is in place on the east bound carriageway between the Jamaica Inn and Temple.
