Police appeal after man assaulted by group of men in Newquay
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group of men in Newquay, Cornwall.
The man had injuries to his face and was treated by paramedics.
Police said he was attacked by six or seven men all wearing dark clothes at the bus station on Manor Road between 19:30 and 20:30 BST on 18 October.
Anyone who was at the bus station at the time of the assault and witnessed it has been asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting CR/096640/22.
