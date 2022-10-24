Truro's City of Lights lantern parade cancelled
Organisers of Truro's annual City of Lights Lantern Parade have said the event will not be happening in 2022.
The group said it had struggled with funding in recent years and state this as the reason for the "much loved" event being cancelled.
In past years thousands of people have turned out to see the Christmas event.
Organisers thanked their sponsors, the public, Truro BID and Truro City Council who have previously supported the event.
They said: "Perhaps we can make it happen for 2023."
Truro will continue with plans to celebrate the start of the Christmas season on 18 November when the city's Christmas lights will be switched on.
