Tenants forced to move from Penzance block of flats
- Published
Some residents of a tower block are unhappy about plans to move to them out by their landlords.
Fountain Court, in Penzance, Cornwall, has 22 flats for mainly elderly and vulnerable people.
Housing association LiveWest said the 1960s block "no longer meets modern building standards or energy efficiency expectations".
Resident Joan Miller said: "At my age, I can't even bear to think about it if I don't stay in this area."
Fellow resident Douglas Linaker said: "It is a wonderful place to live and we have been looked after absolutely brilliantly.
"It is ideal for people and we have got a community - that is the big thing."
Another resident, Martin, said "I cannot imagine them finding me a home as good as this".
LiveWest, which said the tenants must move within six to eight months, said it would find "a modern, energy efficient home in the local area" for each customer.
It added that it would cover their moving costs and give a home loss payment of £8,000.
Director of neighbourhoods James Reseigh said: "We appreciate that leaving Fountain Court will be difficult for some of our customers.
"Our team is on site to support customers and to make sure there is minimum disruption as we help everyone move into another LiveWest home.
"Customers will be able to choose one of our vacant homes and will not need to register with Cornwall Council's Homechoice Register."