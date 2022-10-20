Small explosion in Launceston Co-op cash machine ram-raid
Thieves caused "a small explosion" and ram-raided a store to steal money from a cash machine.
Police said two men reversed a van into the Co-op on Newport Industrial Estate in Launceston, Cornwall.
Officers said the van, which had false number plates, was later discovered at Ladycross, about three miles (5 km) north of the crime scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "There were believed to be two male suspects who managed to take cash from the ATM after causing a small explosion and reversing their van into the ATM/store before making off.
"Fire services and police attended the scene and a scene guard was put in place which has since been removed.
"Police wish to hear from anybody who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time."
