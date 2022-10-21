Warning issued over half-term sea conditions
- Published
People using the sea during half-term are being warned to take care with large surf and strong winds expected.
The RNLI is saying people should only visit lifeguarded beaches.
A period of large swell and mild temperatures is expected from Friday, with strong southerly winds bringing challenging sea conditions, especially along the south coast.
The RNLI said "people should take extra care when planning their trip to the beach".
Steve Instance, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the South West, said: "We are anticipating a very busy half-term for the lifeguards and are urging anyone heading to the coast and planning to use the water, to always choose a lifeguarded beach.
'Don't push limits'
"Please always swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags and surf between the black and white flags as this is the safest place which is actively patrolled by the lifeguards who can spot you and come to your aid if needed.
"Never enter the water alone and don't push beyond your limits as that's when you can get into danger."
The advice is to alert the lifeguards or call 999 and ask for the coastguard if anyone is getting into trouble.
There were similar conditions at Fistral beach in Newquay last weekend, where RNLI lifeguards dealt with multiple rescues involving surfers and swimmers.
Many beaches across the South West have finished their lifeguarding service for 2022, but the beaches listed below will have lifeguards on duty daily from 10:00-18:00 BST from Saturday 22 October until Sunday 30 October.
In Cornwall: Fistral, Perranporth, Porthmeor, Sennen, Tregonhawke, Praa Sands, Crantock, Towan, Watergate Bay, Mawgan Porth, Porthtowan, Gwithian North, Constantine, Harlyn, Polzeath, Widemouth, Summerleaze
In Devon: Bantham, Croyde, Woolacombe
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.