Drivers cutting up cyclists caught on camera in Op Snap
Hundreds more drivers have been caught on camera cutting up cyclists and overtaking in dangerous positions.
Police are sharing the footage sent in by the public from roads in Devon and Cornwall that has been gathered as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign.
The officer in charge of the campaign said it was "increasingly likely" that drivers committing offences would be caught on camera.
About 5,000 motorists have been caught out since the project began in 2019.
Op Snap encourages people to get in touch with Devon and Cornwall Police, with images showing potentially dangerous driving captured using dashcam or helmet camera.
Supt Adrian Leisk, who has spearheaded the campaign, said: "More people are using dashcams and helmet cameras than ever before and as the profile of Op Snap continues to increase, it's increasingly likely that poor drivers will be caught on camera.
"But it's not getting caught that drivers should be worried about, many of the instances we see could have easily escalated into collisions causing serious and potentially even fatal injuries."
In 2021, 47 people were killed and 647 people were seriously injured on Devon and Cornwall's Roads, according to the Department for Transport.
The Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, has a goal of halving all serious and fatal injuries by 2030, and ultimately to zero.
The partnership includes the region's councils, fire services, NHS Trusts and Devon and Cornwall Police.
In September, 419 total fresh images were received for the police to consider, with 287 of these leading to action by the police.
Actions include Notices of Intended Prosecution and police warnings.
