Slave trader memorial in Cornwall church 'clashes with Christianity'
- Published
A memorial to a 17th Century slave trader in a church in Cornwall "clashes starkly" with the message of the Christian Gospel, church leaders say.
The marble plaque and eulogy to Thomas Corker are in a prominent position in King Charles Church, Falmouth.
The Diocese of Cornwall said it glorified the "despicable" slave-trade.
It said a consultation under way about the memorial's future had seen slow progress, but there was "now a renewed energy to resolve the issue".
Falmouth-born Corker died in the town September 1700, aged 31.
Amateur historian Kate Thomas said Corker worked for the Royal Africa Company in Sierra Leone, marrying into a local royal family, before coming back to Falmouth after being sacked, bringing slaves back with him.
She said she was among campaigners to have it removed, but added it should not be hidden because "history shouldn't be lost and children should know Falmouth's real history".
The diocese said the memorial about the "despicable transatlantic slave-trade clashes starkly and profoundly with the message of the Christian Gospel".
It said it had "heard the heartfelt sentiments of the black community" and others, including a direct descendant of Corker.
A temporary notice had been placed beside the memorial, written in Latin, about its "contested heritage", it added.
The church said it was looking, as part of the consultation started last year, if it should remain "to be used educationally", particularly in contrast with a nearby memorial to Joseph Emidy, a black musician and freed slave who had strong associations with Falmouth, and had a "hugely contrasting" story.
Reverend Canon Bill Stuart-White, vicar at King Charles, said he had "every sympathy with those who would like to see it gone, [but] I personally don't agree that's the best way forward.
He said: "We would welcome further discussions on how best to do it, because, if we are to use it educationally, then we need all voices to be involved."
