Helston Flora Day moved to avoid Charles III coronation clash
- Published
The date of one of Cornwall's most celebrated traditional events has been moved to avoid it clashing with the planned coronation of HM King Charles.
Flora Day in Helston was due to be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 but has been brought forward to Friday 5 May, organisers have announced.
The Helston Flora Day Association said on Facebook it had made the "careful" decision with its safety partners.
The day marks the start of spring and features dances through the town.
The Helston Town band plays the traditional and distinctive furry dance music throughout the day, with shops and houses decorated with bright flowers and greenery, and people lining the streets.
People from Helston who have moved away also traditionally return to the town for Flora Day.
The Helston Flora Day Association said it was still planning a "joyous celebration weekend".
Nigel Pascoe, deputy chairman of the stewards for the day, told BBC Radio Cornwall that "we really thought the best day was the Friday, rather than the following Monday".
He said logistics were "the biggest problem" as organisers had to rely heavily on support from groups and organisations including police, local councils, local shops, town marshals and others.
Also the Monday could also be when local schools were holding SATS tests, he said.
He added: "There is also a tremendous amount of work that is done the day before.
"If it was a Monday, it would mean setting up on a Sunday, which would be very much more difficult to do."
Flora Day is usually held on 8 May, unless that falls on a Sunday or Monday, then it is held on the Saturday before.
The 2022 dances saw the return of the event after two years off because of Covid-19.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.