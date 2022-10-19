Historic sculptures return to Truro Cathedral
Two 17th century effigies have returned to Truro Cathedral for the first time since the end of World War Two.
The "intricately carved" statues are believed to be John and Christabel Michell who died in 1620 and 1622.
Cornish ship owner John and his wife were members of St Mary's parish church which went on to form part of Truro Cathedral.
In the 1940s the sculptures were "unappreciated" and placed at the Royal Cornwall Museum.
But 400 years after the sculptures were created they have been "restored as the centrepiece of St Mary's Aisle, back in their own parish church once more".
The alabaster effigies of John and Christabel were placed in the parish church of St Mary's following their deaths.
St Mary's church was chosen as the site for the new cathedral in Truro which had its foundation stone laid in 1880.
Large parts of the church were demolished but the south aisle remained and was incorporated into the design of the cathedral.
Interim Dean of Truro Cathedral Simon Robinson said the cathedral was "delighted" to welcome the sculptures back.
He said: "They are a fascinating reminder of Truro as a bustling port, nearly 300 years before our Victorian cathedral was built.
"These kneeling figures also help us to remember the 750-year history of Christianity on this site, and the countless generations of Cornish people who have worshipped here."
Mr Robinson hoped the return of the statues would encourage people to help with the roof renovation in St Mary's Aisle - the only parish church within an English Cathedral.
"This will prevent further water damage and enable us to refurbish the interior, providing a beautiful space to extend our programme of activities for all ages," he said.
