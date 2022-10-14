RNLI Cornwall lifeguards honoured for 'selfless' rescue of eight swimmers
Six RNLI lifeguards from Cornwall have been honoured for their "courage" and "selflessness" after a mass rescue.
Beau Gillett, Tristan Gillett, Ed Sampson, Matthew Holt, Sophie Conway and Andy Wrennell each received a chief executive certificate for the rescue at Whitsand Bay on 20 August 2020.
The RNLI said the lifeguards saved the lives of eight people during "extremely challenging" conditions.
The swimmers were swept into a rip current off Tregonhawke beach.
'Worked so effectively'
Mr Holt was the first to enter the water with a rescue tube, the charity said.
Ms Conway radioed her colleagues and lowered the red and yellow flags, while Tristan Gillett and Mr Sampson launched the inshore rescue boat.
Lifeguard supervisor, Beau Gillett, used a rescue board to reach the swimmers, who were nearly 200m (656ft) out to sea.
Mr Wrennell joined the rescue even though he was off-duty and teaching a surfing lesson.
All eight swimmers were safely brought to shore.
Charlie Gillett, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for south-east Cornwall, said the team demonstrated "selflessness, courage and trustworthiness".
James Millidge, RNLI area lifesaving manager, added: "It is testament to their skill, their training and their professionalism that they worked so effectively as a team to ensure everyone was brought back to shore safely."
