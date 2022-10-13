Cornwall councillors call for care vacancies to be filled
Councillors have called for more to be done to fulfil Cornwall care vacancies.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported there were currently more than 130 vacancies in the county.
Cornwall Council said the health and care sector was facing "severe pressures and a shortage of care workers".
It found regular reports had been made regarding problems with admitting patients and ambulances queueing outside the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
Councillor Andy Virr said more had to be done to discharge people back into their homes instead of care homes.
The cabinet member for adult social care said it would be better for their recovery, and would ensure they "regain their independence".
"The answer to Cornwall's health and social care issues is not always more beds, the best bed for someone is their own bed and we need to remember that," he said.
Residents have been asked to "consider taking up care work" to lessen the pressure.
Mr Virr said: "There is most likely a role for you, whether that be directly caring for people, kitchen work, cleaning, people management, there is a whole range of career options on offer."
Members of Cornwall Council's health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee were made aware that about 300 people were waiting to be discharged from hospitals in the county.
It said concerns had been raised that "insufficient care and support at home could put vulnerable people at risk".
The committee highlighted a rise in the number of dementia patients also waiting to be discharged.
It recommended raising the pay rate above the current £10.50 per hour to encourage people to apply for the vacancies.
