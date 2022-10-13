Cornwall councillors back hospital's new women and children's unit
- Published
Cornwall councillors have backed a new women and children's unit at Royal Cornwall Hospital, urging the government not to delay the £291m scheme.
The business case for the unit was endorsed by the health and adult social care overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday.
The unit is part of the government's bid, launched in 2019, to build 40 new hospitals.
It is hoped work will start in 2024.
The new unit will replace the current facilities which have been described by hospital management as "deteriorating".
As well as providing a new space for maternity and paediatric services, the unit would also act as a new front entrance for Royal Cornwall Hospital Treliske, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Still within limits'
Thom Lafferty, director of strategy and performance at the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust, told the committee the outline business case would be submitted for consideration by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Treasury.
He said while the cost of the scheme was "significantly higher" having increased from £186m to £291.7m, it was still within the limits allowed for the project.
He added: "The reason we are so excited about this is that firstly it replaces significantly deteriorating estate on the site with the Princess Alexandra wing and the Tower Block.
"More excitingly, it allows us to roll out new models of services for women and children's services - it will be better than what is provided nationally."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.