Sunny Corner in Malpas asks bereaved not to scatter ashes
- Published
People are being asked not to scatter ashes of loved ones at a riverside beauty spot.
A voluntary group that looks after Sunny Corner near Malpas said permission must be obtained from the landowner, Cornwall Council.
The Friends of Sunny Corner Group said people sometimes scatter ashes on flower beds but that soil is changed.
The council said people should contact the crematorium, cemetery offices or Parochial Church Council.
Paul Caruana, chair of the Friends of Sunny Corner Group, said: "It's such a beautiful place that has so many memories for so many people.
"The main issue is that you need permission to do it... we don't own the land here, Cornwall Council do".
He said he understood "fully why" people chose to scatter ashes among flowers there, but asked people to "please respect our volunteers' wishes that you don't".
In a statement Cornwall Council said it "understood that particular locations may have a special significance for those who have lost loved ones".
However, it encouraged people to "discuss options for resting the ashes rather than scatter them on public land, which can be upsetting for families when work is subsequently carried out there".David Michael, from Wedlake Funeral Home, said: "You can pretty much scatter ashes from a cremation anywhere, as long as you have permission from the landowner first.
"Often round here people will scatter them in the sea or in the river, you don't need permission for that but you do need to follow some guidelines to make sure it's not too close to any water courses or anything like that".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.