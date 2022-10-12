Truro Council introduces Warm Welcome initiative
Truro City Council is introducing a new initiative aimed at helping people this winter amid the rising cost of living.
The Warm Welcome initiative will provide warm, safe spaces for people to visit, the council said.
Volunteers from the Chaos Group and Volunteer Cornwall will be at locations around Cornwall from October 24 until March.
They will be offering free tea, coffee and hot food.
The council said there would also be creative activities on offer and people were encouraged to bring along a book, a game, or anything else they may like to do.
'Feeling the pinch'
The Mayor of Truro, Councillor Steven Webb, said: "We recognise that this is a difficult and challenging time for many people and families and we are proud to be able to offer some support.
"It is important now more than ever to come together as a community to support one another and this project encourages just that."
Babs Rounsevell, managing director of the Chaos Group, said people were "feeling the pinch", with money "not going as far as it used to".
She said: "Chaos are delighted to be involved in this great common-sense approach and joint working with Truro City Council on this project."
