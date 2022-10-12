New crime prevention system set to help Newquay businesses
Newquay is set to benefit from a new system which is hoped to crackdown on shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.
The Disc system and app helps local businesses to share information about offenders.
More than 500 UK towns and cities use Disc, alongside shopping centres, security companies and police forces.
Newquay businesses heard the case for the implementation of Disc on Wednesday at a Newquay Shopwatch meeting.
Mark Warren, from Newquay Business Improvement District (BID), said Disc was a critical tool to improve security.
'Reduce anti-social behaviour'
Mr Warren said shoplifting could be "devastating" for local traders.
"Newquay has a lot of individual, small, family-run businesses, and that absolutely affects their bottom line, and could even be the difference between staying open or closing," he said.
"It's something that people don't take seriously, but you know, people that own businesses really do."
Mr Warren said Disc had been proven to reduce anti-social behaviour.
He said: "Collectively, these additional measures, and awareness of their availability, will help increase co-operation between staff and among other retailers which, in turn, will increase the safety and confidence of a business' employees and decrease anti-social behaviour within Newquay's town centre."
Mr Warren said Disc helped police to co-operate with local businesses who are dealing with potential low-level crime.
"It can be especially useful in the light of busy periods, such as this summer when we saw such a high influx of footfall into our town," he said.
