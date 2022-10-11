Fire breaks out in derelict building in Hayle
- Published
Fire has broken out in a derelict building in Hayle prompting warnings to residents to keep windows closed.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said four crews were called to the site near Beatrice Terrace after the fire broke out at about 11:20 BST.
The fire, near the town's Texaco petrol station, involved rubbish inside the building and measured about 66ft by 66ft (20m by 20m), it added.
The fire service said there was "a significant amount of smoke".
Devon and Cornwall Police have reiterated the advice to keep windows closed.
Please see the below from Cornwall Fire - if you are in the area of Beatrice Terrace in Hayle please keep your doors and windows closed and stay inside. https://t.co/cIffs3Z96A— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) October 11, 2022
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.