Looe Monkey Sanctuary warns of closure risk
- Published
A monkey rescue sanctuary has warned it is "on the brink of closure" due to a cash flow crisis.
The owners of the Monkey Sanctuary in Looe, Cornwall, said it was not raising enough money to cover its monthly £50,000 running costs.
Wild Futures said it was "desperately appealing for help to save the charity".
Sarah Hanson said as things were, the sanctuary could operate for "four or five months".
'Serious situation'
The charity has blamed the struggle on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the cost of living crisis.
Supporter relations manager Ms Hanson said: "It is an emergency, we're really asking for as much help as possible, because it is a serious situation"
Rachel Hevesi, director of Wild Futures, told BBC Radio Cornwall they were desperate for support in "unprecedented times".
"We could normally cope with any one of the several challenges to our income streams, but coming in rapid succession means that we face a cash-flow crisis," she said.
"These last few years have been the hardest and we are devastated that we are now in this position."
A spokesperson said it was a highly-reputed sanctuary which was established in 1964 and internationally recognised.
It currently homes 40 monkeys, some of which had been kept alone in cages and abused before they had been brought to the charity.
Ms Hanson said: "Now with the cost of caring for the monkeys increasing, our monthly outgoings are close to £50,000 a month and we are not raising enough to cover that.
"With our reserves depleted, this puts our future in danger. If things don't change, we cannot guarantee our rescued monkeys' futures with us at the sanctuary."
