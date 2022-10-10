Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision
A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition following a collision involving a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries and is currently in Derriford hospital. His next of kin have been informed.
Police were notified about the incident, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, at about 00:30 on Saturday.
The collision happened at the junction of Middleway and St Blazey Road on the A3082 in Par, St Austell.
Witnesses are being asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police, who would like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage prior to the collision.
