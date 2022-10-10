Homelessness exhibition in Cornwall aims to break down stigmas
- Published
A series of exhibitions highlighting the experiences of homeless people will open in Cornwall next month.
Homelessness charity St Petrocs said the event will feature the stories of nearly 70 people from the region who have battled housing insecurity or homelessness since the pandemic.
Their stories will be shared through an indoor and outdoor photographic portrait exhibition, website and book.
Organisers are looking for locations across Cornwall to host the portraits.
The event was announced on World Homeless Day, which aims to draw attention to people who experience homelessness.
Project lead Helen Trevaskis said organisers were hoping to break down stereotypes of homelessness through personal stories.
"We met great people in awful situations the length and breadth of Cornwall because of a lack of affordable housing," she said.
The first People Project Cornwall exhibition begins at the Royal Cornwall Museum on November 8. The outdoor exhibition launches on November 10 at the Eden Project Sleepout.
