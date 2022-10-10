Free roast dinners in Camborne to beat cost of living crisis
A bus driver said he worked overtime to help provide 70 free roast dinners to help families struggling with the cost of living crisis.
Josh Formby Hugh cooked all of the roast dinners in his kitchen at home.
He handed out the meals in his home town of Camborne, Cornwall with help from his partner Emma and their children on Sunday.
He also received assistance from a local supermarket and other people in the town.
It was after he had raised awareness of the venture on social media.
He told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I'm really conscious of the time that everybody's facing at the moment.
"We're in an unprecedented situation where people struggle to heat their homes, to put food on their plates for their family and I think that's really sad and people need to get together to do something about that."
Mr Formby Hugh said he had heard "really sad" stories from some people and everyone had been very appreciative of his work.
He said: "There were some children that turned up, and they went to bed last night with a full tummy, and that's all that matters to me and my family."
He plans to make it a regular event and that other people will join in with him to provide more meals.
