Teenager died in car crash near Torpoint
A teenager has died after two cars collided near Torpoint on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a 19-year-old male died at the scene on the A374.
It happened at about 14:20 BST and four other people from the two cars were taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
The extent of their injuries is unknown and investigating officers would like to hear from anyone with information.
A police spokesperson said: "At approximately 14:20 on Friday emergency services were called to a report of a road traffic collision on A374 in Torpoint involving a black Renault Clio and a black Kia.
"Sadly, as a result of the collision, a 19 year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene."
