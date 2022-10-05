Cornwall gets £5.5m cash boost for rural jobs
- Published
The government has announced a £5.5m cash injection to boost productivity and create rural job opportunities in Cornwall and the Isles of the Scilly.
The funding is part of the Rural England Prosperity Fund, awarded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
The investment was allocated under the government's levelling up agenda.
Cornwall Council portfolio holder for economy, Louis Gardner, welcomed the "much-needed" investment.
"I am delighted that the government has made available a further £5.5m to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in order to support and develop communities and businesses in rural regions like ours," he said.
"This is much needed investment at a time of change in the rural economy and will add significant value to our Shared Prosperity Fund programme."
'Significant value'
Mr Gardner added: "Over the next few weeks we will engage with our partners and MPs to identify how the money can be invested to have maximum benefit locally.
"The government has identified priorities around business support, farm diversification and community infrastructure and I have no doubt that local businesses and communities will put forward exciting and innovative projects across the region."
This funding is in addition to the £132m Shared Prosperity Fund earmarked for the region to benefit communities, business and skills as well as to tackle inequalities in deprived areas.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.