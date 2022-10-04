'No doubt' Cornwall pool fees will rise due to energy costs, GLL says
- Published
The main operator of Cornwall leisure centres has said there was "no doubt" swimmers would pay more in entry fees to meet surging energy costs
Leisure group GLL - which runs 10 pools in the region - said its energy costs had nearly doubled this year.
The company called for more government support to help pay for the increases.
It comes as managers of several facilities in Devon said they may not reopen after the winter break.
The government said in September energy bills for UK businesses would be cut by about half their expected winter level under a huge support package.
But James Curry, Cornwall's head of service for GLL, said "price rises are inevitable" unless there was more help.
'Crisis continues'
Mr Curry said the company, which operates facilities including St Ives Leisure Centre and Newquay Leisure World on behalf of Cornwall Council, had forecast an energy bill of £2.5m in 2022.
It initially budgeted £1.3m for energy this year, GLL said.
"If government or local authority support is not available, price rises are inevitable," Mr Curry said.
"We are working closely with partners to agree and define next steps, but sadly there is no doubt swimming prices in Cornwall will have to be increased whilst this crisis continues."
The Ships and Castles leisure centre in Falmouth, which was previously run by GLL, closed earlier in 2022 and other leisure centres also came under threat.
Mr Curry did not anticipate recommending further pool closures this year but conceded there could be a "different outlook" next year.
"This winter is likely to be very challenging and we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as effectively as possible," he said.
Cornwall Council said GLL was responsible for setting its own prices under a "zero subsidy arrangement".
"Cornwall Council does not have a budget to subsidise GLL's operations," a spokeswoman said.
