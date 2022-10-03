People lament loss of Cornwall's Skinner's Brewery
People have been reacting to the news that one of Cornwall's most established breweries is entering administration.
Steve Skinner, who set up Skinner's Brewery in 1997, said he was "deeply saddened" that it has reached the end of the road.
The ales it produced include Betty Stogs, Champion Beer of Britain in 2008, Lushington's and Cornish Knocker.
The Mayor of Truro said it was "sad news", a view shared by many others in the city and around Cornwall.
Steven Webb added: "It is known throughout the world, and it's been a real success story over the years for Truro, and Cornwall as a whole.
"They have been going since 1997, so 25 years, they do a lot for charity, are very well known.
"It is really sad news and has come out of the blue."
Administrators Bishop Fleming confirmed an application has been made for them to be appointed.
According to Companies House, Skinner's employed 35 people in 2021.
As with many companies in the hospitality sector, Skinner's was hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic and raised £150,000 through a crowdfunder campaign to open a bar at the brewery.
Jason Mitchell was enjoying a pasty in his lunch break in Truro, and said: "It is really sad news.
"Skinner's has been around for a very long time and it's part of the local community.
"I've been there many times myself for a cheeky pint, so it is really sad it has gone into administration and hopefully they can find a buyer that can continue on their legacy."
Chris Morse was also having a sit down in Lemon Quay, and said the brewery played a big role in sponsoring events, including the Falmouth sea shanty festival where he sang.
"It is a sad loss for Truro and Cornwall.
"Skinner's brewery had been there a long time and it will be a sad day when they are gone, because they have always made lovely beers. They are really good people and it is sad to see them go."
Gerry Wills, Brewery Liaison Officer with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said: "It's very sad from the point of the brewery and Steve Skinner himself, and detrimental to the qualities and range of beer we have in Cornwall."
In 2008, Betty Stogs was named as the champion beer of Britain, and continued to be a favourite drink for many.
Mr Wills added: "In terms of the quality of product they are national beers, with an appeal that goes across the country.
"Whoever takes on the brewery, they will not be Skinner's beers anymore. Steve owns the recipes and only he knows them - so no one else can produce them but him."
"It's a very difficult situation".
