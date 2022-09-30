Cornish brewer Skinner's goes into administration
Cornish brewer Skinner's has announced it is going into administration after 25 years of beer-making.
The Truro-based firm, founded in 1997, posted on Twitter that it was "deeply saddened" by the move.
"Our strong hope is that a buyer can be found," said Steve Skinner, founder of the brewery which employed 35 people in 2021.
The gates of the firm's headquarters have been locked, with no sign of anyone inside the premises on Friday.
Mr Skinner added: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, stockists, suppliers, the 'Skinner's Beer Tribe' and the whole community for so many years of steadfast support.
"Our strong hope is that a buyer can be found, and that the brewery in some form will continue to be part of life in Cornwall for many years to come."
The firm has appointed Bishop Fleming as official administrators.
Reactions on Twitter included from Charlotte Crotty: "Oh my goodness this is the saddest news I've read in ages."
Adam Wilde tweeted: "Absolutely shocked, hope for all involved this can be resolved and a buyer found."
In 2021, the firm said it was "touch and go" after suffering from pubs being closed in the coronavirus pandemic.
The firm, whose well-known beers include Cornish Knocker and the award-winning Betty Stogs, announced a £100,000 Crowdfunder campaign and within four days it had beaten the target with a "generosity beyond our wildest dreams".
A new tasting room and tap yard bar was introduced at its headquarters in Newham Road, Truro, with the brewery announcing the "beginning of a new age".
