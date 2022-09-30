Cornwall landmarks glow pink for organ donation awareness
Landmarks of Cornwall have been lit up this week with pink lights to raise awareness of the need for organ donors.
St Mawes Castle and the Huer's Hut in Newquay were among buildings to be given a cerise glow.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) said it was done to mark Organ Donation Awareness Week 2022.
On Friday night, the "coming home trees" at Cookworthy Knapp, on the Cornwall and Devon border, will be the final landmark to get the treatment.
Truro Cathedral and St Ives' Chapel were the other buildings chosen.
It was hoped the campaign would inspire people to tell their families they wanted to be a donor and to register their decision, campaign bosses said.
NHS Blood and Transplant said families were far more likely to support donation when they already knew it was what their relative wanted.
Rebecca Tolmon, organ donation specialist nurse at the RCHT, said: "It can be hard to start these conversations.
"But I'd like to reassure people that families will always be involved if organ donation is a possibility and, by having these difficult conversations, it means your loved ones will be certain what your decision is.
"Whatever you decide about organ donation, leave your family certain."
