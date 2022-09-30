Three injured in serious crash in Newquay
- Published
Three people have been taken to hospital with injuries after a serious crash in Newquay.
Police said a black Renault Twingo rolled onto its roof after crashing on the A3053, at the junction with Rialton Road, at about 02:30 BST on Friday.
The 20-year-old driver from Plymouth was trapped in the car before he was freed by firefighters, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
He suffered serious chest and back injuries and was taken to hospital.
Two other male passengers were taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police added.
The road remained closed until 11:00 to allow for a crash investigation and removal of the car from a nearby field.
Police said they would like to speak with drivers who had any dashcam footage of the crash.
