Appeal for witnesses after assaults in Lostwithiel
Police investigating a series of assaults on women in a Cornwall town are appealing for witnesses.
Officers received four reports of a man approaching females of different ages in Lostwithiel and inappropriately touching them.
The incidents happened between 19 and 25 September.
St Austell Inspector Ian Jolliff said they had checked CCTV, liaised with schools and businesses and extra patrols were being carried out.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything which may assist our investigation to please contact us," he said.
Police described the suspect as a white male, about 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair, of thin build, with a pale face and wearing dark clothing. He is thought to be in his late teens.
Mr Jolliff said: "I would also like to reassure the public that incidents such as these are rare and Lostwithiel is a safe place to live."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
