Falmouth Form arts festival is launched
- Published
A new annual three-day visual arts festival launches on Friday.
Form will run in Falmouth, Cornwall from Friday until Sunday and celebrates the "visual arts heritage and vibrant creative culture of the area", organisers said.
It has been created as a not-for-profit organisation by two local artists.
A free art fair will be held along with events including exhibitions, workshops and film screenings.
Form is part of a new group of creative and cultural festivals working together as Falmouth Creates.
The group was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic to reflect the town's "vibrant cultural scene and community," organisers said.
The group is being supported by Falmouth Business Improvement District (BID).
Vicki Glaister and Ann Morgan, organisers of Form, said in a joint statement: "Artists and makers here are influenced by the rhythms of the landscape that surrounds us, inspired by both the raw dynamism and the gentle ebb and flow.
"We believe the art created in Cornwall is unparalleled and deserves to be celebrated by both familiar and new faces."
Richard Wilcox, executive director of Falmouth BID, said the event was helping Falmouth's event calendar to get "bigger and better every year".
He said: "Form Falmouth is a brilliant example of grass roots ideation that has transformed with the support and nurturing of the Falmouth BID and the surrounding creative colleagues and community."
A trail of local school children's work - which organisers said were the future artists of Cornwall - will be on view in shop windows across the town.
