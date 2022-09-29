World Surf Kayak Championships held in Cornwall
The opening ceremony for the World Surf Kayak Championships is being held in Cornwall on Thursday.
This will be the first time the championships have been held in England.
Organiser and competitor Marc Woolward said about 150 people from 25 nations were expected to compete in Bude, north Cornwall.
Mr Woolward said: "This is bringing it home where we have a large paddle-surfing community."
Judging towers are being installed at the town's Crooklets beach and also at nearby Widemouth Bay.
'Great conditions'
"There's a lot of excitement in the town - this recognises England's position in kayak-surfing," Mr Woolward said.
The competition has previously been held in Peru, Ireland, the US, Spain, Australia and Portugal.
Mr Woolward said Bude was the capital of the sport in the UK with hundreds of people coming to the town every year to improve their skills.
"We've got great beaches and great conditions," he said.
The speed, power and flow of the competitors will be assessed by judges over more than a week, with finals being held on 9 October.
Organisers have said the weather conditions are set to be very good, with large waves and swell expected.
