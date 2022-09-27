Cornwall firefighters step up for women's football tournament
Some of Cornwall's female firefighters are in training for the first women's national fire service football tournament.
The five-a-side team was inspired by the victory of the Lionesses England women's football team in Euro 2022.
Firefighter Samantha Spooner said: "I thought it would be a great thing to be part of."
The team will be taking part in the competition in Manchester later this year, Cornwall Council said.
Ms Spooner said: "All the team were watching the Euros. It was a great inspiration for the whole country and young girls that are taking up the sport.
"It highlighted the fitness levels and the team spirit fantastically well, which is a reflection of what it is like to work for the fire service."
Ms Spooner said the team, which hopes to expand into an 11 aside team, is made up of on-call and whole-time firefighters and workshops personnel, with anyone who works for the fire service welcome to join.
