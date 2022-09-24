A39 Truro to Falmouth speed camera scheme approved
Average speed-check cameras are to be put up along one of Cornwall's busiest roads.
The cameras will be installed on the A39 through Perranarworthal early in 2023, Cornwall Council confirmed.
The decision was made after a public consultation was carried out, the authority said.
The area's local councillor, Peter Williams, said it followed a long-running campaign for measures to be introduced.
Mr Williams, councillor for Mylor, Perranarworthal and Ponsanooth, said around 60,000 cars pass through the village every week.
"We've been pushing now for four and a half years [to have them installed]... I was told 'you'll never have them there, it will cost too much'," he said.
"We have now been awarded the average speed cameras.
"My vision is to ask the people who drive through our village to respect the people who live there."