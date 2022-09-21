Police arrest 22 people in Cornwall as part of drugs crackdown
Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 22 people across Cornwall as part of an operation to tackle illegal drug activity.
The operation spanned three days between 12 and 15 September.
Drugs seized included cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as about £6,000 in cash and a knife and crossbow located and seized.
Five people have since been charged to court and 17 have been released whilst inquiries are ongoing.
Officers carried out a number of warrants at properties over the three days.
A number of vehicles were also stopped by the Roads Policing Team and No Excuses Team, with nine vehicles subsequently seized.
'We will not stop'
Cornwall Commander Ch Supt Ben Deer said: "This work is part of day-to-day policing but by teams from across the county coming together for a period of intensified activity, we have a bigger presence and a bigger impact.
"Our message is clear - we will not stop. We will pursue those who intend to commit these crimes here and we will safeguard and support the vulnerable in our communities."
He added no one should "put up" with illegal drug activity, and urged people to report anything suspicious to police.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said police were working across the South West to "drive drugs out of our villages towns and cities".
She said: "No-one likes to see blatant drug dealing seemingly left to flourish before our eyes."
There were six arrests made in St Austell during the operation, eight in Truro and eight in Penzance.
