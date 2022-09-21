Man arrested after three-vehicle collision in Truro
- Published
A man has been arrested following a collision involving a car and two buses in Cornwall.
Emergency services attended the scene near Trafalgar roundabout, Truro, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.
Two people travelling on one of the buses sustained minor injuries and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A 22-year-old man from Helston was arrested on suspicion of a number of charges, police said.
These include dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The car had failed to stop for Devon and Cornwall Police a short time before in the area of Tregolls Road, the force said.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
