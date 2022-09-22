St Merryn fire: Arson suspected in scrap vehicle blaze
Police have said they are investigating a suspected arson attack which damaged 12 scrap vehicles and caravans.
The blaze swept through the vehicles at St Merryn, near Padstow in Cornwall, early on Tuesday.
Fire crews from Wadebridge, St Columb, Padstow and Newquay dealt with the fire.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said no-one had been injured and they appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"Police are currently investigating an incident of suspected arson," said the force.
