Man in 80s seriously hurt in crash near Liskeard
- Published
A man in his 80s has been seriously injured in a two-car crash.
Police said they were called to the B3252 junction with the B3251 at Horningtops, near Liskeard, Cornwall, after a crash involving a Hyundai I20 and a Citroen Picasso.
An 83-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to hospital after sustaining life-changing injuries in the crash at about 09:55 BST on Saturday.
Three other people in the crash suffered minor injuries, officers said.
The road was closed for more than five hours for a police examination.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
